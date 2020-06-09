Sonam Kapoor Shares Pics with Husband Anand Ahuja and Says, ‘He Is My Blessing On My Birthday’ (View Post)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor has turned a year older today and this day calls for double celebration as the actress has returned back to Mumbai after two months. This Bollywood diva was in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws owing to the lockdown imposed across the country due to coronavirus outbreak. Sonam is ringing in her 35th birthday with her family and close pals. She has also shared a few pics on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the intimate celebrations. Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Here’s Looking at the Sassy Traits That Put This Bollywood Diva in a Spotlight.

But what has caught everyone’s attention is the pictures that Sonam Kapoor shared on the photo and video sharing site with husband Anand Ahuja. While sharing the pics, she captioned it as, “The best best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.” You got to take a look at the adorable photos in which the husband and wife duo is seen all happy in their little world. Sonam Kapoor Returns to Her Family In Mumbai After Spending Two Months Of Lockdown with In-Laws in Delhi, Shares Selfie with Sis Rhea (See Pic).

Birthday Girl Sonam Kapoor With Hubby Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 8, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime beau, businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. It was a traditional Sikh ceremony held in Mumbai, followed by a grand wedding reception attended by the leading celebs of Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya in 2007. In the beginning, she has had a series of flops, but it all changed with the release of Raanjhanaa, it marked a turning point in her career. Sonam won the National Film Award – Special Mention for her incredible performance as Neerja Bhanot in the 2016 film Neerja. Here’s wishing Sonam a very happy birthday and great year ahead!