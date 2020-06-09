Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Here’s Looking at the Sassy Traits That Put This Bollywood Diva in a Spotlight

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. This beauty has inspired many girls and women not only in the country, but across the globe. Sonam, born on June 9, 1985, has turned a year older today. Besides being a stellar actress, Sonam is also trained in Kathak and Latin dance forms. Her onscreen and onstage performances are enough to prove. Sonam is an absolute stunner and she has always left her fans mesmerised in numerous ways. Be it onscreen or off screen, Sonam has never shied away from flaunting her bold side. Sonam Kapoor Returns to Her Family In Mumbai After Spending Two Months Of Lockdown with In-Laws in Delhi, Shares Selfie with Sis Rhea (See Pic).

On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor’s birthday fans have been pouring in tons of love and birthday wishes for her across social media platforms. From sharing stills of her from her movies to some of pics from her stunning photoshoots, fans are just cannot stop praising this Bollywood diva. On this special day, let’s take a look at some of those sassy traits that put her in a spotlight. Sonam Kapoor Wishes Her Parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor On Their 36th Wedding Anniversary With These Adorable Throwback Pics.

Family

Born to veteran actor Anil and former model-designer Sunita Kapoor, Sonam is the eldest daughter of this lovely couple. She definitely has the perks of being born into such a wonderful family, loaded with oodles of talent. Acting was in her genes and that clearly reflects in cinemas. Her sister Rhea Kapoor is a film producer, whereas her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor is an actor. She is producer Boney Kapoor’s niece, Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah are her paternal cousins and Ranveer Singh is her maternal second cousin.

Style Icon

Sonam Kapoor has had a lot of struggle with regards to her weight. She was diagnosed with insulin resistance and polycystic ovarian disease, which was one of the reasons for her increase in weight. It is her efforts that helped her to achieve such a fit and fab body. She is the muse of some of the most popular fashion designers across the globe and leading fashion magazines. She has set some amazing, eccentric trends over the years and the world of fashion is mighty impressed with her bold choices. She owns the fashion label Rheson alongside her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Outspoken Personality

Sonam Kapoor has not only had bold choices when it comes to style, but she is an outspoken woman too. Besides being credited as one of the most fashionable celebrities, she is also known in the media for her outspoken personality. Be it related to her works or any social concerns, the 35-year-old actress has never feared to voice her opinions, and we totally love that side of her.

2016 National Award - Special Mention

Just like any other actors and actresses, even Sonam Kapoor has had her own share of ups and downs in her career. Before making her debut as a lead actress Saawariya, this gorgeous first worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Black. After Saawariya (her acting debut), Sonam has had a few series of failures, but Raanjhanaa marked a turning point in her career and then there were many commercial successes. Her portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in the biographical thriller Neerja not only won her praises but also won her the National Film Award – Special Mention, and it was indeed one of the most outstanding performances by her.

Endorser Of Some Of The Popular Brands

This Bollywood diva is sassy and classy. She endorses some of the biggest brands and one of the most popular one is the international cosmetics manufacturer L’Oréal. Some of the other brands endorsed by her include Lux, Mont Blanc, Oppo Mobile, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., among others.

Sonam Kapoor has been winning hearts with her performances over the years. Bollywood is indeed lucky to have such a stunner like her in the industry. Here’s wishing this gorgeous a fabulous year ahead. Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor!