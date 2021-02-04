Pop sensation Rihanna's tweet over the farmers' protest led to chaos on the micro-blogging site. While a few lauded the singer for talking about it, some even slammed her for the act. We even saw Greta Thunberg showing extending her support over the same. Since then a lot has been happening. After the global stars mentioned about the ongoing protest, Bollywood directors, actors tweeted to stay united along with bashing international comments. Now, Sonu Sood, who has been in favour of the farmers have tweeted a simple message taking a dig at the celeb war. Rihanna Tweets About Farmer Protests in India, Leaves Indian Fans Divided.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "galat ko sahi kahogy, toh neend kaise aegi? (If you support the wrong by saying it's right, how will you get sleep?). Sood's this reaction to the mayhem online is proof that he always speaks his mind and never minces words. Fans showered love in the comments section for the actor for saying it all with minimal words. Farmers’ Protest: Netizens Slam Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn And Others’ ‘India Together’ Tweets; Miffed Citizens Trend #SpinelessCelebs, #ShameOnBollywood, #AntiNationalBollywood On Twitter.

Sonu Sood's Tweet:

गलत को सही कहोगे तो नींद कैसे आएगी? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the farmers' protest In India is intensifying with passing day. Indian celebs such as Diljit Dosanjh, Reitesh Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and others have been showing their support to farmers since quite a long time. Also, actors Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu are among the ones who have been constantly speaking about the issue online. Stay tuned!

