Sooraj Barjatya is one of the popular writer, director and producer of Hindi Cinema. It was in 1989 when he had made his directorial debut and since then he has been giving Bollywood movie lovers some iconic films. From family to romantic dramas, his films have created a huge impact. The veteran filmmaker, who has turned a year older on February 22, was only 24 when he had helmed his first film. It was his paternal grandfather Tarachand Barjatya who had encouraged him to direct films. Sooraj Barjatya to Work With Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani Next, Courtesy of Salman Khan’s Busy Schedule.

Sooraj Barjatya has given us films that have not only turned out to be commercially successful at the box office, but even opened to positive reviews from fans and critics. Maine Pyar Kia, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, are some of the popular romantic dramas helmed by this ace director. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the iconic movies directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Sooraj Barjatya Hints at Reuniting with Salman Khan for his Next.

Maine Pyar Kiya – Sooraj Barjatya had made his directorial debut with this Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer. From the story to the songs to the performances of the star cast, the film was lauded by critics and fans. Released in 1989, this movie had become the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! – The 1994 released romantic drama, written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, had starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead. Also known as HAHK, it was the first Indian film to gross more than Rs 1 billion.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain – The family drama featured an ensemble cast in the lead – Mohnish Bahl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Karisma Kapoor. It not just went on to become the highest-grossing film of 1999, but also was the first Bollywood film to be screened in theatres in Canada.

Vivah – Besides being known for his popular collaborations with Salman Khan, the director’s film with Shahid Kapoor, Vivah, in which Amrita Rao was paired opposite the actor, is also a popular one. It one of the biggest grossers of 2006.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – This was the fourth time that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya were collaborating for a movie and the former was seen playing a dual role in this film. It was the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2015.

These are some of the most successful films directed by Sooraj Barjatya. We wish the ace filmmaker a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

