A week ahead of Thiruvonam 2025 on September 5, Malayalam cinema saw the release of four big-ticket movies on August 28 and August 29—Hridayapoorvam, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) and Maine Pyar Kiya. Does ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Promote Hinduphobia? Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Superhero Movie Sparks Furious Debate on Social Media Over Religious Depiction.

Interestingly, the movies released on August 28 - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Hridayapoorvam - not only earned better reviews but also emerged as box office winners. On the other hand, OKCK and Maine Pyar Kiya opened to negative reviews and a tepid audience response.

The clear winner of the Onam 2025 race is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which is dominating not just the Kerala box office but also markets outside the state, followed by Hridayapoorvam. Here’s how the four releases performed over their first weekend.

'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' – First Weekend Box Office

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is touted as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film, with Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the immortal Chandra. Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the movie also stars Naslen in a lead role, features cameos by Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan (also the producer), along with several other star cameos. Sandy Master plays the antagonist. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

Watch the Trailer of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra':

Riding on positive reviews and strong pull from younger audiences eager for a homegrown superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has taken the best start among all four releases. By the end of its first weekend, it grossed INR 65 crore worldwide, including INR 24.4 crore net in India.

Made on a reported budget of INR 30 crore, the film is already a runaway success.

'Hridayapoorvam' – First Weekend Box Office

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, this feel-good family entertainer stars Mohanlal in the lead, with Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Pratap and Sangita in key roles. Aimed at family audiences, the film has drawn a warm response in theatres, with Mohanlal continuing his box office dominance in 2025 after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. ‘Hridayapoorvam’ Movie Review: All Hearts for Mohanlal in Sathyan Anthikad’s Feel-Good Drama That Plays It Too Safe.

Watch the Trailer of 'Hridayapoorvam':

Hridayapoorvam grossed INR 23 crore worldwide, including INR 12.32 crore net in India, against a reported budget of INR 25 crore.

Given the festive season, both Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Hridayapoorvam are expected to sustain momentum, with Lokah particularly eyeing the INR 200 crore worldwide mark if its current pace continues.

'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' – First Weekend Box Office

Althaf Salim’s second directorial, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, is an eccentric comedy starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan (again) and Revathi Pillai. The ensemble also features Lal, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna and Dhyan Sreenivasan. ‘Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira’ Review: Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan Make an Odd Pair in This Eccentric Comedy That Never Fully Clicks.

Watch the Trailer of 'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira':

However, the film has received mixed-to-negative reviews, and audience turnout has been poor. Released on August 29, it netted just INR 1.46 crore in India. The worldwide box office is yet to be reported, but early signs suggest a box office disaster.

'Maine Pyar Kiya' – First Weekend Box Office

Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukundhan (making her Malayalam debut) lead Maine Pyar Kiya, a romantic comedy thriller written and directed by Faizal Faziludeen.

Watch Teaser of 'Maine Pyar Kiya':

With the fewest screens among the four releases and no overseas release, the film struggled to find visibility. Negative reviews further hurt its prospects. Unsurprisingly, it flew under the radar at the box office, collecting only INR 25 lakhs in Kerala during its first weekend. (Collections sourced from Sacnilk)

The Onam 2025 box office clash has delivered clear winners and losers. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as the season’s biggest success, redefining Malayalam cinema with its superhero genre and strong collections. Hridayapoorvam has held its ground as a reliable family entertainer, adding to Mohanlal’s winning streak. In contrast, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira and Maine Pyar Kiya failed to make an impact, struggling with negative reviews and weak numbers. As the festive season continues, all eyes remain on how far Lokah and Hridayapoorvam can ride their positive momentum.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).