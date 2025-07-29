Saiyaara is proving to be one of 2025’s biggest hits, with the romantic drama grossing over INR 250 crore in India. The film has introduced two promising new talents - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. While Saiyaara marks Ahaan’s acting debut, it’s not Padda’s first brush with Bollywood. ‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Hit Romantic Musical Crosses INR 250 Cr in India; Mohit Suri Film Beats Weekend 2 Records of These Bollywood Blockbusters!

Her theatrical debut came with Salaam Venky, the Revathi-directed drama starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, in which she played the male lead’s best friend and love interest. She gained more recognition for her role in the Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Although Salaam Venky didn’t make waves at the box office, Saiyaara has changed everything for Padda. Not only has it been a massive commercial success, but it has also made her one of the most talked-about newcomers, with audiences praising her acting and even her singing skills.

Now, Padda joins a special club of Bollywood stars who were barely noticed in their debut but became overnight sensations with their second film. This is not just about box office numbers - it’s about seizing the spotlight and winning over audiences.

Take Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor, for example. Their debut Refugee underperformed commercially, but the hype, music, and media buzz kept them in the public eye. Kareena’s real box office breakthrough came with her second film, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ Copied From Korean Drama ‘A Moment To Remember’? Here’s What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Debut Movie.

For this list, we’re focusing purely on Hindi films - even if some stars debuted elsewhere - and highlighting those whose second Bollywood outing catapulted them to stardom. So let's check out these 10 Bollywood stars, who, like Aneet Padda, struck gold with their second Hindi movie.

1. Salman Khan – Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Salman Khan – Maine Pyar Kiya

Debut Film: Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988)

Many still believe Salman Khan’s first film was Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic musical Maine Pyar Kiya, but he actually debuted in a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, starring Rekha and Farooque Shaikh. That film flopped, but his second outing turned him into a household name.

2. Aamir Khan – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Aamir Khan – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Debut Film: Holi (1984)

Aamir Khan had been a child actor (Yaadon Ki Baaraat), but his adult debut came in Ketan Mehta’s political campus drama Holi. The film also featured future names like Ashutosh Gowariker and Neeraj Vora. Four years later came QSQT, and the rest is history.

3. Juhi Chawla – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Juhi Chawla – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Debut Film: Sultanat (1986)

Before QSQT, Juhi Chawla debuted in Sultanat alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Sridevi and Amrish Puri, as the second female lead opposite Karan Kapoor. The former Miss India also appeared in Kannada and Tamil films before becoming a star with QSQT.

4. Jackie Shroff – Hero (1983)

Jackie Shroff – Hero

Debut Film: Swami Dada (1982)

Jackie Shroff, now a beloved character actor, first appeared in Dev Anand’s Swami Dada as a sidekick to Shakti Kapoor’s villain. His career exploded with Subhash Ghai’s Hero, which came the very next year.

5. Kajol – Baazigar (1993)

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan – Baazigar

Debut Film: Bekhudi (1992)

Kajol’s debut Bekhudi flopped even though her performance was noticed. Stardom came with Baazigar, which incidentally was also her first pairing with Shah Rukh Khan.

6. Rani Mukerji – Ghulam (1998)

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji – Ghulam

Debut Film: Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat (1996)

While her debut did modest business in smaller towns, Rani’s big break came with Ghulam, thanks largely to the hit track “Aati Kya Khandala”. That same year, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cemented her stardom.

7. Akshaye Khanna – Border (1997)

Akshaye Khanna – Border

Debut Film: Himalay Putra (1997)

Akshaye Khanna’s glitzy launch in Himalay Putra failed, but JP Dutta's war drama Border restored his career and gave him a place among the industry’s promising leads.

8. Emraan Hashmi – Murder (2004)

Emraan Hashmi – Murder

Debut Film: Footpath (2003)

Emraan Hashmi’s steamy chemistry with Mallika Sherawat in Murder brought him instant fame, even though he had debuted earlier in Vikram Bhatt's gangster drama Footpath.

9. Priyanka Chopra – Andaaz (2003)

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar – Andaaz

Debut Film: The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)

Though widely thought to have debuted in Andaaz, Priyanka first appeared in The Hero as the second female lead. Her actual screen debut was in Tamil cinema opposite Vijay in Thamizhan.

10. Vidyut Jammwal – Force (2011)

Vidyut Jammwal – Force

Debut Film: Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)

In Bollywood, Vidyut first appeared in a non-speaking cameo in Stanley Ka Dabba, but it was his chilling antagonist role in Force opposite John Abraham that made him a sought-after action star.

Even though Aneet Padda’s beginning mirrors these stars - a quiet debut, followed by a second film that turned her into a sensation - let's see if she - like them - also turns out to be a lambi race ki ghodi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).