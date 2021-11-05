After a lot of buzz and constant delays due to coronavirus, Sooryavanshi which was supposed to release on March 24, hit the big screens today on November 5. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the actioner stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in major roles and happens to be one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is said to be a cop drama revolving around DCP Veer Sooryavanshi played by Akshay, who joins hands with Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai. Having said that, early reviews of the film are out, and going by it, Sooryavanshi has garnered mixed response from critics. Let's check them out below. Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Along With Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba Make a Heady Concoction! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Times of India: "Veer Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar has successfully taken over the mantle from his predecessors (Singham and Simmba), and with a generous dose of flying and somersaulting cars, this one is quite a bumper Diwali entertainer for you. And if you are a fan of high voltage action movies, go lap this up!"

Hindustan Times: "Sooryavanshi isn't driven by a great script neither does it have any extraordinary suspense that could bring nail-biting moments. Yet, it keeps you on the edge for the sheer joy of watching that over-the-top action. Shetty picks various elements — romance between Sooryavanshi and his wife Riya (played by Katrina Kaif), their relationship with their son Aryan, his camaraderie with the members of his ATS force — and weaves them together for a fulfilling climax." Sooryavanshi Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer:

NDTV: "Although Veer Sooryavanshi isn't given to flying off the handle in Bajirao Singham's aata maajhi satakli manner, he is usually quick on the draw and averse to waiting for orders from his superiors. One such instance of haste leads to his estrangement from his doctor-wife Ria (Katrina Kaif)."

Koimoi: "All said and done, Sooryavanshi boils down to be a badly done spoof of multiple Rohit Shetty (and other similar templates) movies. This shatters the expectations I never had after the 4-minute trailer."

Well, after reading Sooryavanshi reviews, we feel that this Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Diwali release is at least one time watch. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaffrey, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Stay tuned!

