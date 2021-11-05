Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Director Rohit Shetty couldn't have timed the release of his high-octane action drama Sooryavanshi better, by design or by default. For those who love their dose of action movies unfold on the big screen, replete with loud chest-thumping and wolf -whistling moments, Sooryavanshi is a treat indeed for the 'real' cinegoers who relish stories with a dollop of masala. If there had to be a film to take you out of the slumber of the pandemic and celebrate the magic of the big screen, well... it had to be this one! Sooryavanshi is an out-and-out Bollywood entertained-explosive, unabashedly loud and bharpoor on entertainment. Welcome back to theatre fellas, with this heady concoction served in the form of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba! Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Fans Gather Outside Theatres With Dhols, Colour Smoke Bombs, Cake To Celebrate the Release of the Film.

Abysmally low on its content, shamelessly cliched in terms of its screenplay and unapologetically loud with regards to its action sequences, Sooryavanshi is an ode to the single screen audience. And guess what- it works! It seriously does, thanks to the pace at which this unimaginable madness unfolds, the crazy conviction shown by the actors, and by the 'skillful' director who refuses to take himself seriously only to churn out his stories with the sole purpose of entertaining his loyal fanbase!

It will be foolish only in on your part if you fail to check your brains at the entrance before walking into the dark hall to watch this mad-mad cinematic treat. And suddenly one feels the need to order your grey matter right in as Shetty introduces at least a couple of dozen of characters in the first 30 minutes to set the plot. The topsy-turvy ride begins with the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai and the chain of events set off thereafter. 13 years later, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), the head of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, finds out that the terrorist group is back in action and planning another mega mission to bring the city to its knees.

Sooryavanshi with his army of men (no we are not introduced to Singham and Simmba as yet) then start tackling bad guys who appear in tonnes., one after another. While the mastermind (Jackie Shroff) has dispatched his two sons off to the island city from the notorious valley, the first 40 minutes are spent witnessing the heroism of Akshay Kumar's character as he knocks the bad guys played by Kumud Mishra, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, Sikander Kher out only to get the blueprint of the 'main' attack. Sooryavanshi: Advance Bookings for Akshay Kumar’s Film Is Now Open for Public After Revenue-Sharing Dispute Gets Resolved; Rohit Shetty Shares Good News on Insta.

Watch the Trailer:

The mission to thwart the 'major' attack on Mumbai lies on the sinewy shoulders of Sooryavanshi as he hops across cities, hangs off a moving helicopter, saves his son and wifey (Katrina) from the bullets being sprayed at every in every second scene. Even if the action unfolds at a breath-stopping pace, Shetty keeps adding more characters, good, bad, and occasionally funny without losing the essence of the terror plot at hand, and surprisingly the speed of the timeline is never compromised.

In between this seemingly never-ending but pacy saga that tries to 'unearth' the RDX hidden somewhere in the city, there are some really rib-tickling moments, some incredible quirks and some cheesy one lines peppered generously. Sample this-When Ajay Devgn's Singham arrives at a crucial juncture with a massive tank at his disposal, Akki looks into the camera and announces with a clipped Marathi accent-'Ala Dev 'Gun' Gheun Ala'.

Shetty steps on the gas in the last 30 minutes of the film, and you feel Simmba and Singham have too little to do, too late as Akki hogs the entire film with his poker-faced humour, with his sleek style and with his unmatched action chops. Kat also sets the screen on fire as she shimmies in chiffon to the tune of Tip Tip Barsa revisited (no match to the ravishing Raveena though!) Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif Is Serving Some Gorgeous Looks in a Blue Prabal Gurung Outift (View Pics).

Yay!

The film entertains at a breakneck speed thanks to Akshay Kumar who does more than what has been asked for with his trademark style.

Rohit Shetty throws in too many characters, with too many subplots to deal with and there are way too many things kept on display without spoiling the broth.

Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Singham form an 'explosive' trio that delivers without taking themselves seriously. The high octane actions sequences and the breathtaking chases make this one a must-watch for action aficionados.

Nay!

If you are looking for logic in the gravity-defying stunts and expecting a suspense thriller, you will be in for a colossal disappointment.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's love story acts more like a hurdle that stops the natural progression of the dramatic tale. The duo tries hard to evoke any emotion together, let alone display an iota of zing or chemistry into their equation. with the Tip Tip Barsa Paani revisited acting as the saving grace.

Final Thoughts

In Sooryavanshi, director Rohit Shetty delivers full paisa vasool entertainment with a heady mix of the trio of Kumar, Singh and Devgn, that raises a toast to the absolute madness of his expanding cop universe. He tightly holds your attention even if the script appears lousy and loose!

Rating: 3.0

