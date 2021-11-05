Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi released in cinema halls today (November 5). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, the actioner happens to be a cop drama. The story of the movie revolves around the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad in India. Upon its release, the film has garnered mixed reactions from critics and the audience. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Sooryavanshi has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Cop Drama Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans!

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi happens to be the first massive release on the big screens after the coronavirus scare in India. The mega-budget movie is expected to revive the theatre business. Also, apart from the leads, the movie also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaffrey, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Stay tuned!

