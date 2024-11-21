Amitabh Bachchan doesn't often speak out, but when he does, it's always with clarity and conviction. Recently, with rumours swirling about his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage, Big B felt it was time to address the speculation. In a candid blog post, he voiced his frustration over the spread of unverified rumours, expressing his displeasure with how personal matters are twisted and sensationalised in the media. ‘Grey Divorce’ Confirmed For Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Amid His Linkup Rumours With Nimrat Kaur? Here’s What We Know.

Amitabh Bachchan Addresses Divorce Speculations About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

He wrote, "It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me .. Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths , without verifications .. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society .. But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark .."

In his blog, the actor made it very clear that he has always been private about his family and put stress on the fact that these rumours don't have any constructive base. He further wrote, "write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats .." He further wrote, "your content is done , not just for that one moment, but for many moments .. the reader when they react to it gives content expansion .. the reaction could be in belief or in the negative .. anything that be , give credence to the write .. and that is the writes business .. his or her commerce dependence .. fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over .. how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands .. your conscience , if ever you have one, has been overridden .. ? ? ? ? ? ? I have question marked it .. SO THERE .., !!!! move on to the next" Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 51: Abhishek Bachchan’s Last Year Birthday Message to His Wife Goes Viral Amid Divorce Rumours (See Pic).

Amitabh Bachchan Responds to Divorce Rumours Surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce Rumours

Divorce rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya have been making rounds for quite some time. During Aishwarya's birthday, Abhishek didn't wish her or even share any posts. Even on his daughter Aaradhay's birthday, the actor didn't wish her. Many such instances. Amid their divorce rumours, Abhishek was even linked with actress Nimrat Kaur.

