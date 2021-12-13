Spider-Man: No Way Home is clashing with Pushpa. That would be a humongous clash, of course. We all know how much people love the web slinger and how much fans are going gaga over Allu Arjun's raw turn in Pushpa. Everyone is excited for both the films and going by report, the advance booking of Tom Holland's movie has been record breaking already. That made us wonder what happened to the movies that clashed with the web-slinger before. Turns out, this Spidey guy has so far triumphed over every Indian movie. Spider-Man No Way Home Movie: Review, Plot, Cast, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Tom Holland’s Highly Anticipated Marvel Film!.

2002

Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam - Spider-Man

The combined might of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit took on Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Interestingly, while Spider-Man created box office records, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam saw average rise at the box office.

2004

Julie, Asambhav - Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey again had to fend off a soft porn Julie and an action thriller Asambhav at the box office. While Julie was declared a semi-hit (no points for guessing why), Asambhav turned out to be a disaster. Spider-Man 2 of course reigned supreme.

2007

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 had no detractors at the box office and was apparently the highest grossing movie of the series till then.

2012

Maximum - The Amazing Spiderman

A reboot of the popular franchise with a new web-slinger in the form of Andrew Garfield got a huge reception in India. It was declared a hit soon enough. It earned a whopping Rs 57.79 crore at the box office. Maximum however maxed out with only Rs 2.58 crore in its kitty. How Spider-Man No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections Could Make December The Unexpected Homecoming for Our Fave Heroes.

2014

Purani Jeans, Kya Dilli Kya Lahore - The Amazing Spider Man 2

Yet another Garfield Spider-Man movie released and this time, it had Irrfan Khan in it as well. The movie had created a record of the highest opening in history for a Hollywood film in India, as revealed by Sony Pictures. The opening collection was Rs 41.7 crore. Purani Jeans and Kya Dilli Kya Lahore were complete washouts.

2017

Mom, Guest Iin London- Spider-Man: Homecoming

The first Tom Holland standalone Spider-man film surpassed The Amazing Spiderman 2 which was till then the highest grossing movie from the franchise. The Holland film earned Rs 59.96 crore. As for Mom, the movie received rich praises but box office didn't see much flourish. Guest Iin London never stood a chance.

2019

Malaal, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna - Spider man : Far Away From Home

Spider-Man: Far from Home is now the highest grossing movie in the franchise so far with Rs 86.11 crore at the box office. Malaal and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna couldn make a mark at all.

