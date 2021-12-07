December has always been a special month. Be it the grand Christmas festivities or the winters, this month is close to everyone's heart. In terms of movies, be it India or globally, this month has always left producers richer. We have seen how the Indian movies perform at this time of the year and especially around Christmas. Ask Aamir Khan! In case of international movies too, December has managed to be of great significance. However, this year it will truly be special and nostalgic. With Spider-Man No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections, we will celebrate the homecoming of our favourite heroes. Let us explain how. Spider-Man No Way Home TV Spot Teaser: Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland are in Real Mess to Fix the Multiverse (Watch Video).

Conjectures are hitting the roof in regards to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's return as Spidermen in the upcoming Marvel movie. The fact that there's at least one villain they fought is present in the new installment has fuelled it further. MCU fans are going on an overdrive looking for clues in every poster or trailer to spot these two men. Well, India will obviously know about it on December 16, a day before the US does. But if it does turn out to be true, it will every MCU fan's dream come true. For many Tobey will always be the best Spiderman while Andrew's act was appreciated even though the movies weren't. In fact, Charlie Cox too is rumoured to appear in the movie as Daredevil. It is said that before a soft reboot of his earlier series on Disney+ Hotstar, he will make an appearance in the Tom Holland movie. The three seasons of Daredevil with Cox in the lead is streaming on Netflix.

As for Matrix 4, an entire generation grew up on this series. So the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo is not just nostalgic but monumentally sentimental. From the time these movies released, we have often spotted filmmakers emulating a few of the stunts in their works. To add to it, The Matrix Resurrections has an Indian participation in the form of Priyanka Chopra. It's a double bonanza for us. The Matrix Resurrections releases on December 22. The Matrix Resurrections: Warner Bros. Share a New Teaser of Keanu Reeves’ Film, Ticket Sale Starts From December 6.

Well, we just hope all the rumours surrounding Spiderman: No Way Home turn out to be true. Pretty please! And for Matrix 4, we hope to hear "I'm Going To Enjoy Watching You Die, Mr. Anderson!"

