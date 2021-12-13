Spider-Man: No Way Home All You Need to Know About (Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most hotly anticipated films of this year. The final movie in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy, No Way Home seems to bring all the previous live action sagas of Spider-Man together. This will be done by bringing in villains from the previous Spider-Man films and making them face off against Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The film is deemed as the biggest Spider-Man release to this day and is surely going to excite a lot of fans. Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office: From Early 6 AM Shows to Tickets Sold as High as Rs 2K, Tom Holland's Marvel Film Sees Huge Pre-Release Business in India.

The most interesting thing about Spider-Man: No Way Home also is that it finally fully introduces the multiverse in the MCU. The film is definitely going to be of grander scale and all the rumours and leaks for this that have come out yet, have just been increasing our hype. So just before you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 16, here's all you need to know about Tom Holland's highly anticipated Marvel film. Spider-Man: No Way Home: First Scene From Tom Holland’s Film Gets Played On Late Night with Seth Meyers’ Show (Watch Video).

Plot

Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up right after the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Peter's identity been revealed and him being framed for the murder of Mysterio, he seeks the help of Doctor Strange to make everyone forget that he is Spider-Man. After the spell ends up getting botched due to Peter disturbing Strange, a bunch of villains enter from the Multiverse. Peter faces his greatest fight yet as he tries rounding up all the villains.

Trailer

Watch The Trailer For Spider-Man: No Way Home Below:

Cast

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles from the previous films. We have JK Simmons also returning as J Jonah Jameson. He is not the only returning member from the previous films though. Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx also reprise their roles as Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Electro from the previous two Spider-Man franchises. Sandman and the Lizard are also appearing in the film, although its unclear if Thomas Hayden Church and Rhys Ifans are returning to portray them.

Director

Director Jon Watts returns to helm Spider-Man: No Way Home, making him the first director to complete a trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Release Date

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on December 16, 2021.

