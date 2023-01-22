After Splitsvilla and Roadies, Soundous Moufakir has been roped in to play Roma in the movie Continuity. She spoke about making her debut as an actor through Deepak Singh's next project. Soundous, who hails from Morocco, had participated in the reality show Roadies and currently she is part of the dating-based reality show Splitsvilla X4. Splitsvilla X4 Teaser: Urfi Javed Among 10 Girls and 10 Boys in This Reality Show Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone (Watch Video).

She said: "It was quite a pleasant surprise when sir offered me this film, and I didn't take a moment to say yes. I want to set a standard for myself in Continuity." "It was a dream come true to see me on the screen with my style and attire. I'm sure people will fall in love with this character. I'm playing a Punjabi girl, romancing and fighting for the love of her life," added Soundous. MTV Splitsvilla X4: Shivam Sharma Enters the Dating Based Reality Show; Shares, ‘This Time My Only Focus Is to Find a Good Connection’.

The Post Which Soundous Moufakir Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundous Moufakir - سندس🧿 (@soundousmoufakir)

She will be essaying the role of Roma in the movie which will be her first project as an actress. Soundous also shared various photos from the sets of the festival film on her social media handle and captioned them: "Continuity, soon on your screens. ROMA, a character who's very different from who I am. Thank you Deepak Singh for this opportunity."

