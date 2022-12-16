Actor and model Shivam Sharma will be entering the reality show Splitsvilla X4 as a wild card contestant. He opened up on how it feels to enter the dating-based reality show for the second time as claims that he knows the game. Shivam was also seen in the 13th season of Splitsvilla. He has been part of several shows including YARO Ka Tashan, Elevator Pitch, Dil Ko Phir Se Jeene Ki Hai among others. MTV Spitsvilla X4: Sakshi Dwivedi Slams Uorfi Javed; Shares, ‘Who Is She To Talk About My Fan Following on Social Media?’.

Shivam shared: "I am getting another chance to come on the show, and this time my only focus is to find a good and genuine connection. Last time I made a lot of mistakes in finding my connection, but now I know the game." Splitsvilla X4: Uorfi Javed Says ‘You Can’t Compete with My Outfit’ to Sunny Leone!

Born in Delhi, Shivam started his career with modelling and later entered the entertainment industry. He was also seen on the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Speaking about the concept of the show and said: "Won't you guys welcome me to the villa? Last time it was Silver and Gold villa and this time it's an interesting concept. I am here to see who is genuine and speaking their heart out."

Unlike last season, this time there are two different islands on which boys and girls are staying separately. Apart from him, former Bigg Boss OTT contestant and social media influencer Moose Jattana is also entering the show as a mischief maker along with Uorfi Javed. The dating-based reality show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. Splitsvilla X4 airs on MTV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2022 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).