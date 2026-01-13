Mumbai, January 13: After "19 minute 34 second video" and "7 minute 11 second viral video" trends, another alleged MMS leak is creating a buzz online, particularly on Instagram. The new "MMS leak" is titled "12:46 minutes" (12 min 46 sec video) and "9 minute 44 second", and features a short clip of a woman whose mouth is stuffed with a cloth. A number of Instagram accounts have shared a screenshot of the alleged MMS video in their Insta stories, asking netizens to comment a specific word to access the download link. Is the "12:46 minutes" or "9 minute 44 second" viral video real or fake?

The Truth Behind "12:46 Minutes" or "9 Minute 44 Second" Video

LatestLY's fact-checking team has found that here is no such authentic video; instead, anonymous accounts are using the sensationalized duration and names to lure curious users into clicking links that lead to phishing sites or malware downloads.

Bad actors are increasingly weaponizing hyper-specific viral search terms, such as the "19-minute 34-second" and "12:46 minutes" video, as a sophisticated form of bait-and-switch cyberattack. By capitalizing on intense public curiosity and the "Fear Of Missing Out" (FOMO) surrounding alleged leaked or controversial content, attackers flood social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and Instagram with posts promising "original links" to these specific timestamps. Are the Pakistani Umair 7:11 and Fatima Jatoi Viral Video Leaks Part of a Digital Honey Trap Against Indians?

Screenshots of Insta Posts on Fake '12 Min 46 Sec' Video

This serves as the bait. Once a user clicks, the switch occurs: instead of the expected video, they are redirected to malicious third-party websites designed to harvest login credentials, install malware through "required" software updates, or trick the user into granting invasive browser permissions. These campaigns are particularly effective because the precise duration, down to the second, creates a false sense of authenticity that bypasses the natural skepticism users might have for more generic clickbait. After ‘19 Minute’ Video, New ‘MMS Leak’ Goes Viral; CCTV Footage Shows Couple Making Out Inside Delhi-Meerut RRTS Train.

The '7 Minutes 11 Seconds' Marry Umair Couple Video Hoax

Last week, social media, especially in Pakistan, was flooded with searches for the "7 minutes 11 seconds Marry Umair video." Multiple posts claimed to show a leaked private video involving "Marry Astarr" or "Umair from Pakistan." However, there was no MMS. The footage being used in clips was actually a mislabelled segment from an old travel vlog.

Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Viral 'MMS Video Leak' Controversy

Justin and Sakshi, a popular couple from the reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4, were recently targeted by a similar misinformation campaign.

The Viral Claim: Social media was flooded with "MMS leaked" headlines featuring a clip of a shirtless Justin talking to Sakshi.

The Clarification: Both influencers officially addressed the rumors on Instagram, clarifying that the "leaked" footage was actually a casual, public clip taken directly from one of their YouTube vlogs . " There is no MMS ," they asserted.

The Evolution of the '19 Minute 34 Second Video' Viral Trend

The recent "MMS leak" controversies follow the persistent "19 minute 34 second" (or 19:34) trend that began late last year. Originally linked to a leaked video of a Bengali couple, the specific timestamp became a "template" for cyberattacks. The "19-minute" tag is now frequently used by scammers to promote malicious links across Telegram and WhatsApp.

How To Protect From Bait-and-Switch Scam

To protect yourself from viral video bait-and-switch scams, you must remain vigilant and recognize that these trends thrive on manufactured urgency and the psychological "fear of missing out." Identifying this bait starts with scrutinizing the source of the link, as legitimate news or viral content will typically be hosted on recognized, high-traffic platforms rather than obscure, non-traditional domains ending in extensions like .xyz, .top, or .click.

You should always practice the "hover before you click" technique by placing your cursor over a link to preview the actual destination URL, which often reveals a malicious or unrelated web address that contradicts the text of the post. Another major red flag is any site that requires you to perform an action to "unlock" the video, such as downloading a specific media player, updating a browser extension, or completing a "human verification" survey, as these are classic tactics for delivering malware or harvesting personal data.

Furthermore, be wary of hyper-specific timestamps or "part two" promises that direct you away from social media apps into private Telegram channels or external websites, as scammers use these to bypass platform security filters. By maintaining a skeptical mindset toward sensationalist headlines and ensuring your device's security software and operating system are fully updated to block known threats, you can effectively neutralize the emotional manipulation these bad actors rely on to gain access to your digital life.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Fact Checking Team). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).