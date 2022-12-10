Bollywood actress Alaya F, who is currently riding high on the success of Freddy, has commenced shooting for the biopic based on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla titled Sri. Alaya took to Instagram, where she shared a picture holding the clapboard of the film. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI so excited to begin this journey." Freddy: Alaya F Thanks Fans for the ‘Love & Recognition’ for Her Disney+ Hotstar Film Co-Starring Kartik Aaryan.

The film will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar. It will reportedly narrate the story of an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries. Freddy Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Plays Against Type and Emerges Victorious in This Dark Thriller With Alaya F in Good Form as Well! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Alaya F's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She was then seen in Freddy. Sri marks her third movie in the Hindi film industry.

