Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan recently took to Instagram to speak up on colourism. In a strong-worded post and a couple of screengrabs, she threw light on how has faced online trolling because of being dark skinned. She received heaps of praises and support from fans for taking this stand. However, a chunk of internet is also reminding her how her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan earlier promoted fairness creams. Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter, Suhana Khan Pens a Very Powerful Post on Colourism, Reveals How She Gets Trolled for the Colour of her Skin.

Twitterati lauded her stand but also shared the ad campaigns of beauty product 'Fair & Handsome,' that SRK promoted for long. Some told her to ask 'dad' to stop promoting fairness ads if the family indeed cares for the cause. Here are some of the tweets.

Netizen Suggests

I appreciate that #SuhanaKhan wants to #endcolourism Suggestion to her. Pls Start this campaign from home. Ask daddy @iamsrk to not endorse fairness cream. Sahi hai ? — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) September 30, 2020

The Usual Meme Template

#SuhanaKhan urging people to end colorism... Meanwhile his father SRK who have did fair & handsome endorsement... pic.twitter.com/TiTeoOnExz — Pranav (@sawarkar_pranav) September 30, 2020

Thoughts?

Bollywood people try to cater to everyone. Husband supports Right Wing, then wife will support Left. If Father advertises fairness cream, daughter wants colourism to end! Nice! isn't it? #SuhanaKhan — Sherlock (@stormfatherr) September 30, 2020

On Practicing What They Preach

Well said #SuhanaKhan 👏Dark skin is not a badge of shame but rather a glorious masterpiece ..but shouldn't u be penning a note to your dad too to #EndColourism..coz he is the one promoting skin whiteners🤷 To hell with such color prejudices 🙅 So practice what you preach 😊 pic.twitter.com/No0pSNXQpu — Drspeaks👩‍⚕️ (@being_eyedolls) September 30, 2020

Suhana Supporter

People who can't even open their mouth infront of their father, are trolling #suhanakhan here because her father endorses a fairness cream. Hypocrisy #EndOfColourism — FIERY (fan account ) 📌 (@Stan_TayLena) September 30, 2020

An excerpt from her message read, "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure."

