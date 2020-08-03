Raksha Bandhan is a very popular Indian festival which is celebrated across the nation on August 3, 2020. The occasion is all about celebrating the bond between a brother and sister. And while the entire Bollywood is posting images and videos dedicated to their special ones on this day, even Suhana Khan wished her brothers on Instagram with a simple snowy post. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter took to her social media and shared a few throwback pictures of Aryan Khan and AbRam. Amid the coronavirus scare, the Khan family is together in Mumbai. Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public! The Pics Shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter Are Jaw-Dropping.

In the shared photos, we can see the Khan boys in the middle of a snowy locale which looks one from their vacations. Suhana captioned one of the pretty images as 'Rakhi' in Hindi. While Aryan can be seen posing for the lenses, the little one can be seen enjoying the icy snow. Looks like Suhana is missing these fun times with her family especially brothers and so she posted pics from her holiday archives. Suhana Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter’s Pics With Her Family And Besties Are Too Good To Miss!

Check Out Suhana Khan's Post Featuring Aryan Khan:

Suhana Khan's Instagram Story

Here's The One Featuring AbRam:

Suhana Khan's Instagram Story

Indeed, we loved the above pics, courtesy the pretty looking girl Suhana Khan. Talking about the trio's bond, SRK's kids love each other's company which we've seen time and again when the family goes on a trip together. Coming back to Suhana's post, it's simply cute and adorbs. Stay tuned!

