Supriya Pathak is one of those rare actress or person for that matter whose presence on and off screen fills you with warmth. She has played so many affable and likeable characters that it becomes extremely easy to love her. You would even want to pamper her just like Praful did for Hansa in Khichdi. She has worked in a plethora of interesting, thought-provoking and meaningful cinema. Her mere presence in a movie or a web series fill us with a whole lot of expectation and anticipation. That's why we just love watching her in the role of a mother. In fact, she is so good at it the monotony of the character is yet to set in and there's a reason for that. Supriya Pathak Reveals How the Late Sridevi Made Her Imitate Hansa on a Flight Three Years Ago.

Pathak had once told IANS, "I know that I play a mother all the time, but different kinds of mother. Every time I get a role of a mother, I try to find a different area, person or milieu where I can put the mother... That's always exciting." Hence, on her birthday, let us tell you have five shades of mother she has portrayed onscreen and left us wanting for more.

Masoom - The Unwed Mother

Pathak had a cameo in the film who gives birth to her son born out of wedlock. She keeps it simple yet helpless. She creates much ripples in the Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi's marriage in the film but you wouldn't want to blame her ever.

Wake Up Sid - The Unschooled Mother

Supriya Pathak in this Ranbir Kapoor-Konkana Sen Sharma starrer is a mother who is trying to upgrade herself to her son's generation. She wants to be cool and be a friend to her son. It's so earnest and sincere that you would want to hug her. Supriya Pathak Birthday Special: Did You Know The Actress Did A French Film With Hugh Grant Titled The Bengali Night?.

Goliyoon Ki Raasleela - Raam Leela - The Vicious Mother

You don't associate negativity with a Pathak who seems like an angel. But here she wasn't! Extremely evil, deliciously vengeful and cruel, Pathak is a revelation in this movie.

Khichdi - The neglecting mother

The kids in Parekh household grow up on their own because adults are too busy with their lives. Hansa is so into her husband and her 'shringaar', she doesn't have time to raise her brilliant kid.

Tabbar - The frazzled and guilty mother

Pathak plays a mother who doesn't want to harm anybody but just can't stand and do nothing when her kids are in danger. She depicts the conflict between conscience and motherhood amazingly well.

