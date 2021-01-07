Supriya Pathak celebrates her birthday today and we thought we will take this opportunity to tell you about her movie with Hugh Grant. The Bengali Night is perhaps one of Pathak's most controversial movie which was screened only in a film festival in India. The movie is based on Mircea Eliade’s Romanian-language novel Bengali Nights. There were rumours that Gayatri, the character Pathak played in the film, was based on Maitreyi Devi and her affair with the author of the book. Devi was aghast at the West-meets-east romance apparently and wrote her own version in Na Hanyate. Supriya Pathak Reveals How the Late Sridevi Made Her Imitate Hansa on a Flight Three Years Ago

The Bengali Nights is about Allan who comes to Kolkata for work and lives with his boss's family. Soumitra Chatterjee and Shabana Azmi played the role of his boss and his wife. Allan (Hugh Grant) falls in love with their daughter Gayatri but it was hardly a happily-ever-after. Due to the huge controversy, the movie got a very limited release in India and achieved mixed reviews. But it is definitely interesting to learn about a French film based on a Romanian book starring Indian and English actors.

If this interests you, check out the movie on YouTube as it's available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).