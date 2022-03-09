Sushant Singh is a popular actor and television presenter. He is popularly known for his works in the Hindi film industry. Apart from delivering power-packed performances on the big screen, Sushant has also done roles in television serials. Some of his noted TV shows include Dhadkan, Virrudh, Savdhaan India @ 11 among others.

Sushant Singh has turned a year older today, March 9. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about him.

Acting Debut – It was in 1998 when Sushant had made his screen debut with the film Satya, helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. He was seen as a small time goon named Pakiya.

Successful Projects – Sushant has delivered fine performance in the films Jungle, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Dubai Seenu, Rakta Charitra among others.

TV Shows – He made his small screen debut in 2000 with Sony TV’s show Dhadkan in which he played the character Dr. Alan Fernandes. He was later seen in Virrudh, Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal and others. He has hosted the show Savdhaan India @ 11 that was aired on Life OK.

Awards - Sushant has won prestigious awards for his roles. He had won the International Indian Film Academy Awards for his role in Jungle for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

Queens of Crime – Apart from entertaining the audience on the big and small screen, Sushant has also co-authored a book. Yes, with Kulpreet Yadav he has co-authored the book Queens of Crime.

