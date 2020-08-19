Supreme Court in its judgement today ordered for a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. The case which was earlier handled by Mumbai and Bihar Police will be taken over by CBI and the concerned authorities have been asked to submit and transfer all the evidence and their findings in the case so far. The verdict was hailed by Sushant's family members and also his fans who were regularly rooting for the agency's involvement in his suicide case. CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Conspiracy Against Mumbai Police, Says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut.

While Sushant's family's lawyer had already reacted to the Supreme Court's decision, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has now responded by saying the actress has no qualms about it whatsoever. "Rhea will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. She maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case," he said in his interaction with ANI. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: 'CM Pe Comment Karne Ki Aukaat Rhea Chakraborty Ki Nahi,' Says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Check Out His Quote

He further attested as to how Rhea was the one who demanded a CBI probe in the first place so there's no reason for her to get worried now. Rhea's involvement in Sushant's death probe got deeper when his father filed an FIR against her with Patna Police for conspiracy and abetment to suicide. The actress and her family members were then questioned by the ED officers, though they found nothing suspicious in their investigation.

