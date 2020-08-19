Patna, August 19: After the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey lauded the top Court's verdict and said the order has strengthened the trust people have in the judiciary. The DGP added that today's order has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the actor's death case. Commenting on Rhea Chakraborty, the DGP said she is no one and has no authority to talk about Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar. "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," the DGP said when asked about her comments on the Chief Minister. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the actor's death case to CBI. The top Court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. Mumbai Police Commissioner, Parambir Singh said once the Mumbai Police get the order copy, they will examine it and decide further course of action. "We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy", Singh added.Mumbai Police Not Cooperating, Obstructing Fair Investigation by Bihar Police, Says Sushil Kumar Modi.

Here's the Video of

#WATCH "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar. #SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/qDPKkHINhE — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Vikas Singh, Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, said this is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. "SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct", he said. "SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict", he added.

