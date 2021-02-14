Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal’s comment on farmers’ death at the Delhi borders during the ongoing protests has irked people across the country. His response that the farmers would have died even if they had been back home has created a huge stir. Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have expressed their disappointment on Twitter over the minister’s remark. Farmers Would Have Died Even While Staying Back Home, Says Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal (Watch Video).

On being asked about the death of 200 farmers during the ongoing the protests, JP Dalal stated, “Would not they have died if they were at home? Had they been at their homes, they would have died there also. Out of one to two lakh, do 200 people not die in six months? Someone is dying of a heart attack and someone after falling ill... They died of their own will. I have my deepest sympathies for them.” Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “Value of human life ‘zilch’! Value of ppl who grow your food ‘zilch’ Mocking their deaths .... priceless! Slow claps”. Richa Chadha, sharing a video clip from the conference stated, “Utterly disgraceful! We deserve better.”

Taapsee Pannu

Value of human life ‘zilch’! Value of ppl who grow your food ‘zilch’ Mocking their deaths .... priceless ! Slow claps https://t.co/tsJvouODwW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 14, 2021

Richa Chadha

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal later apologised for his comment and also stated that his statement has been ‘misinterpreted’. He was quoted as saying, “If anyone is hurt by my statements, then, I apologise. My statement has been misinterpreted. I am committed to the welfare of farmers.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).