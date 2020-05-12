Tere Bina: Did You Know the Little Girl in Salman Khan – Jacqueline Fernandez's Music Video Is Waluscha De Sousa’s Daughter?

Tere Bina Song (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Today, Salman Khan released a fresh music video titled Tere Bina, in which Jacqueline Fernandez is paired opposite him. It is a love ballad and has already turned out to be music lovers’ favourite. This music video was shot at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. In this song you’ll see the lead pair sharing quality time together. They are seen enjoying bike rides, painting sessions and capturing some colourful moments, riding horses, dinner dates, and much more. But these moments just turns out to be a dream and in the present day it shows how Salman misses being with his partner. Tere Bina Song Out! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's Love Story With a Twist Will Win Hearts (Watch Video).

Towards the end of the video, you’ll see an little girl making an entry, trying to wake up Salman Khan. And in few moments it is shown how this young girl possesses similar traits as Jacqueline Fernandez. This adorable girl is Waluscha De Sousa’s youngest daughter Sienna Robinson. As soon this video was dropped online, fans were definitely impressed with Salman and Jacqueline’s chemistry, but the actor’s camaraderie with the little talent has been winning hearts. Let’s take a look at some of the tweets shared by fans. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Talk About Shooting Their Song Tere Bina During the Lockdown.

Adorable Chemistry

Wawoooo such a cutie pie n what a adorable father daughter chemistry ❤#TereBina a treat to watch pic.twitter.com/GPUs0aM5XO — Being Haider (@beingsalmnalia2) May 12, 2020

Fresh Talent Introduced

CUTIES

Cutie Father Daughter ❤️ #TereBina Jeete hai Shaan se @BeingSalmanKhan fan ke naam se pic.twitter.com/UTwnGS2Vro — SHAHID Sᴀʟᴍᴀɴɪsᴛᴀɴ (@SSALMANISTAN) May 12, 2020

All Hearts

Waluscha De Sousa’s Daughter

Waluscha daughter sienna impressed in #TereBina song. Hello all media people, #SalmanKhan launched one more fresh talent. pic.twitter.com/fkRm7235o6 — Salman Abdi #Radhe (@SalmanAabdi) May 12, 2020

It was just a few days ago when Salman Khan had shared an interview on social media platforms regarding the song Tere Bina. While interacting with Waluscha De Sousa he mentioned that this song Tere Bina was shot over four days and it is ‘cheapest production’ until today. This romantic track has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and sung by Salman Khan.