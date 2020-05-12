Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Talk About Shooting Their Song Tere Bina During the Lockdown

Tere Bina (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Many of us are keeping ourselves occupied by consuming content during the lockdown. Some are keeping busy by producing content. Today, Salman Khan will be releasing the music video of a new song, "Tere Bina" that he has crooned. The music video for the song, composed by Salman's neighbour Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed, was shot at the superstar's Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown. The actor, his family and a few other celebrity friends have been at the farmhouse during the lockdown. "About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn’t know that we would be here under a lockdown," Salman told Times of India. Tere Bina Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Get Adorably Romantic in This Love Ballad (Watch Video).

"So, we wanted to keep ourselves busy, and that’s when we decided to do these songs," he added, He explained that he has sung four songs for Ajay. Tere Bina, the new song, was not fitting into any of the movies, so they decided to launch it like this. Salman Khan Shoots a Song With Jacqueline Fernandez Titled 'Tere Bina at His Panvel Farmhouse', Says 'This Is My Cheapest Production' (Watch Video).

Salman stars alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in the music video. The two have worked together in films like Kick and Race 3. The actress said, "We are used to shooting songs on a large scale with grand production costs — with the right costumes, hair and make-up. Here, we were a team of just three people — Salman, the DOP and me. For the first time, I was checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience and it taught us to make the most of what we have."

"Tere Bina" will premiere at noon on May 12. Stay tuned.