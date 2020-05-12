Tere Bina Song Out! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's Love Story With a Twist Will Win Hearts (Watch Video)

Salman Khan and Jacqueline In Tere Bina (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Salman Khan has sung a new song. The number is titled, Tere Bina, and it is composed by Ajay Bhatia, who is the actor's neighbour. Tere Bina is one of the four songs that Salman has crooned for Ajay, but it could not find a place in a movie, so the actor decided to release it as a single during the lockdown. The music video of Tere Bina is picturised on Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez. It has been shot during the lockdown. "To keep ourselves busy," Salman reasoned in an interview. It has been filmed at Salman's property in Panvel where he is stationed with family and a few celebrity friends during the lockdown.

The music video of Tere Bina dropped on the internet and it is a treat for the fans of Salman. The actor has shared the screen space with Jacqueline in films like Race 3 and Kick, and we are already aware of their captivating chemistry. Here, as well, the two actors will manage to win over your heart. The song is decent. The composition will strike a chord with fans. The melody is impressive. Salman has the kind of status that it renders his singing skills immune from criticism. Salman Khan Shoots a Song With Jacqueline Fernandez Titled 'Tere Bina at His Panvel Farmhouse', Says 'This Is My Cheapest Production' (Watch Video).

You can see Jacqueline and Salman go out on jeep rides, do farmhouse chores, take a swim, and even a candlelight date. Though, the story takes a melancholic twist in the end, which should not be hard to guess from the title of the song.

Watch Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's Tere Bina Here:

On the work front, Salman was busy shooting for his next film, Radhe, when the lockdown was imposed. The movie was scheduled to release in theatres on Eid, but it is clear by now that the production won't be able to meet the deadline. And even if it, somehow, magically did, the theatres won't be operational in India by Eid.