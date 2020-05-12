Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cosy Chemistry Wins Netizens' Hearts (Read Tweets)

Tera Bina Song Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Salman Khan exactly knows how to keep fans hooked, as on Tuesday (May 12), the actor unveiled his much-awaited song, Tere Bina. The melody sees Jacqueline Fernandez opposite the Being Human star. Days after teasing fans with the teaser and glimpses from the song, the Bhaijaan's latest track is making fans go crazy. From the time the musical piece has dropped online, netizens are in no mood to calm down and are loving Sallu and Jacqueline's chemistry in the same. Well, amid the lockdown, this surely is a treat for Bollywood lovers and that too coming from Salman, the craze was kinda expected. Tere Bina Song Out! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's Love Story With a Twist Will Win Hearts (Watch Video).

The song is created at Salman's Panvel farmhouse. In the video, the actor looks delicious in a bearded look whereas Jacqueline flaunts her prettiness to the 't'. The melody is sung, directed and produced by the one and only Salman and that's the reason it has touched hearts. Check out a few twitter reactions below. Salman Khan Shoots a Song With Jacqueline Fernandez Titled 'Tere Bina at His Panvel Farmhouse', Says 'This Is My Cheapest Production' (Watch Video).

Most Handsome Bollywood Actor Ever...Imagining looking this good at 54,Only Salman Khan can relate..The best of young gen stars cant compete Salman at 54 and thats a fact!!!! #TereBina pic.twitter.com/eN8UnK9nz5 — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) May 12, 2020

Waluscha daughter sienna impressed in #TereBina song. Hello all media people, #SalmanKhan launched one more fresh talent. pic.twitter.com/fkRm7235o6 — Salman Abdi #Radhe (@SalmanAabdi) May 12, 2020

KICK Level Chemistry Man🔥🔥🔥....Just Give us Kick2 already♥️....There are so many SalJacq shippers for a reason🤘#TereBina pic.twitter.com/om6QKr9lJL — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) May 12, 2020

You never fails to surprise us. Just love your song @BeingSalmanKhan We can feel true emotions, and chemistry too.❤ What a song! Super duper hit song💥#TereBina @Asli_Jacqueline #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/z6rW7Pau3K — Dr. Priya Sharma 🇮🇳 (@priyasharma0231) May 12, 2020

Loved the way Salman has directed the song. Genius #TereBina #SalmanKhan — SidHeart❤ (@meena_k8) May 12, 2020

What's your take? Did Tere Bina make you go aww? Which is your favourite moment from the song? Tell us in the comment section below. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman's next happens to be Radhe. But however due to the lockdown, the film will mostly not be able to release on Eid. Stay tuned!