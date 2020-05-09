Salman Khan Shoots a Song With Jacqueline Fernandez Titled 'Tere Bina at His Panvel Farmhouse', Says 'This Is My Cheapest Production' (Watch Video)

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan has been quarantined at his Panvel farmhouse amid lockdown and the actor has been doing his bit by sharing videos asking people to follow social distancing and so on. Not just this, the actor had recently also released his new track "Pyaar Karona" which was an awareness number about social distancing and staying at home. Salman had released this music video which was shot at his farmhouse and is now gearing up for another number but this time, it'll be a duet. The upcoming track titled "Tere Bina" will feature Jacqueline Fernandez. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Song Not To be Shot in Azerbaijan Due To Coronavirus Scare?

The duo even did an in-house interview with their friend Waluscha De Sousa who is also at the farmhouse currently. In the interview, Salman reveals that he has had this song on his mind since a while but it didn't suit for any of his films. Jacqueline further added on how only three people worked on this video and how it's different for them than their regular shoots, she said, "We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking a large amount of days costume, hair makeup and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP). For the first time, I found myself checking the lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation.” Salman also further added, "This is my cheapest production.”Pyaar Karona Song: Salman Khan’s New Track Aims to Spread Love and Awareness about Coronavirus.

Check Out their Interview Video Here:

The duo also spoke about the challenges of sending out the video to editors and how long it took because of slow internet and so on. Well, coronavirus has certainly changed a lot of things and it is amazing how celebs are trying to utilise their time and resources to come up with creative things. Hearing all this, we bet you can't wait to catch the song soon.