The Burning Train Remake: Jackky Bhagnani – Juno Chopra Collaborate to Recreate Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra Starrer (Read Details)

The Burning Train (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

The Burning Train was a star-studded film that released in 1980. Directed by Ravi Chopra, this action thriller featured an ensemble cast - Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh. Although this movie had a fantastic cast, it tanked at the box office big time. The Burning Train was a major flop of that year. Four decades later this film is going to get a remake. Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra have teamed up to remake The Burning Train. Kaithi: Ajay Devgn Confirms To Play the Lead in the Hindi Remake.

The Burning Train was directed by Juno Chopra’s father Ravi Chopra and produced by his grandfather BR Chopra under BR Films banner. Juno, who has produced the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which was also BR Chopra’s film, will now be producing The Burning Train remake with Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky has produced films such as Sarbjit, Welcome to New York and Jawaani Jaaneman. Coolie No 1 and Bell Bottom are the two upcoming films that are also produced by Bhagnani. Sidharth Malhotra in Hindi Remake of Thadam! Here’s Where You Can Watch the Original Film Starring Arun Vijay.

Update On The Burning Train Remake

BIGGG NEWS... #JackkyBhagnani and #JunoChopra join hands to remake Ravi Chopra's 1980 multi-starrer #TheBurningTrain... The director as well as the lead cast will be announced shortly... Will go on floors later this year. pic.twitter.com/mbg0HKW6ay — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

The Burning Train, which was inspired by the Japanese film, The Bullet Train, revolved around a train named the Super Express that catches fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai. Regarding the remake, Jackky Bhagnani told Mirror, “I’m sure many of us did. It’s classic Bollywood and I’m thrilled to be working with my friend Juno to recreate the magic that Ravi Chopra sir had 40 years ago. It has its heart at the right place and we are all set to give it our all.” He also mentioned, “We will be finalising the cast soon. The modern adaptation will be set in a train itself and will have a new twist.” The upcoming film is expected to go on floors in second half of the year.