Actor Akshaye Khanna is currently receiving praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Amid the film’s success, new details have emerged about how Khanna entered the film industry almost by accident. ‘Ikka’ First Look: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna Reunite After 29 Years for Intense Courtroom Drama on Netflix (Watch Teaser)

Akshaye Khanna’s Acting Decision Revealed

Despite being the son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna, Akshaye had never expressed his desire to act to his father. According to filmmaker Nidhi Dutta, his decision came during a casual dinner with her father, filmmaker JP Dutta. Speaking to News18, Nidhi said, “Akshaye was actually leaving for studies abroad, and he never wanted to be an actor. Dad casually asked him if he would act in a war film, and he said yes. Vinod uncle was shocked.”

Vinod Khanna’s Surprised Reaction

Nidhi recalled that Vinod Khanna was taken aback by his son’s sudden announcement. “Vinod uncle said, ‘Are you crazy? You want to be an actor and you never told me this.’ Akshaye replied, ‘I’m telling you now. I will be an actor.’” Since Border was a multi-starrer, Vinod Khanna decided to launch his son with another project first, resulting in Akshaye making his debut with Himalay Putra.

Akshaye Khanna on Finding the Right Moment

In an earlier interview, Akshaye himself shared how the offer helped him finally express his aspirations. “I was nervous about telling my father I wanted to work in films. When J.P. Dutta sahab offered Border, I felt this was the right opportunity,” he said. He added that his father eventually supported the decision wholeheartedly. “He said, ‘If you want to do films, tell me.’ Then he decided to make a film for me.” Priyadarshan Says He Never Found Akshaye Khanna Difficult To Work With After ‘Dhurandhar’ Success, ‘I Fell in Love With Him’.

Akshaye Khanna’s Full-Circle Film Journey

Reflecting on Akshaye returning to a military role years later, Nidhi said, “It was special to see him wear the uniform again. For our family, it felt like history coming full circle.” From an unexpected dinner conversation to a critically acclaimed career, Akshaye Khanna’s entry into Bollywood remains one of the industry’s most understated origin stories.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).