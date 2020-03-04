Sidharth Malhotra in Hindi Remake of Thadam! Here’s Where You Can Watch the Original Film Starring Arun Vijay

Sidharth Malhotra, Arun Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have joined hands once again to deliver another film after the success of Kabir Singh. The two would jointly be producing the Hindi remake of Thadam, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The original film starred Arun Vijay in the lead and he played dual roles. Well, Sidharth is stepping into the shoes of Arun with the Hindi version, and we’ll be getting to watch him in double role. Fans of Sidharth must be curious to know what Thadam is all about. So if you’re intrigued to know more about this Tamil film, here’s where you can watch it, before the Hindi version hits the big screens. The Body: Here’s Where You Can Watch the Spanish Film ‘El Cuerpo’ That Inspired The Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi Thriller.

The Tamil film Thadam, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was a murder mystery. The curiosity amongst the audiences increases when the murder accused is found to have a lookalike. The film was a huge hit at the box office. Well, this movie is now available on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime. So if you haven’t watched the original film yet, you can check it out here! How to Watch Marvel Films Online on Amazon Prime Video & Netflix After You Are Done Watching Avengers: Infinity War in Theaters Near You!

The yet-to-be-titled murder mystery (Hindi version) will be helmed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. We earlier saw Sidharth Malhotra playing double role A Gentleman. In fact, even in his upcoming movie Shershaah, the actor would be essaying double role. We wonder how this handsome hunk is going to leave us all amazed with Thadam. About taking Sid on board for this project, Murad Kheani told PTI, “So much so that I approached the Tamil makers and immediately bought the rights for the Hindi remake of the film. Sidharth Malhotra was my first choice and when I approached him, he instantly agreed to come on board.” The Hindi version of Thadam is said to be releasing in November 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.