The Writer Of Saif Ali Khan's Amazon Prime Video Show Dilli, Gaurav Solanki, Quits The Second Season - Read Details

Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty And Sunil Grover in Dilli, Gaurav Solanki (Photo credit Twitter):

Last year, there was a big hue and cry over Gaurav Solanki, the writer of Article 15 and Saif Ali Khan starrer web show Dilli, expressing his dissent towards the way he was treated while shooting Dilli. He had lamented that he was kept away from the shoots of the show and Saif had supported this move. Now, Solanki has quit the second season of the show although he revealed that the move was to focus on his directorial debut. Dilli: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Will Not Release Anytime Soon On Amazon Prime Video (Read Details)

Speaking to Mid-Day, Solanki said, "I am developing something else and want to concentrate on my script. There was no fallout. "If I wanted to concentrate on my film, I knew I'd have to leave, and decided to do so in the midst of writing season one itself." He also mentioned how the story lends itself to many seasons of the show.

Earlier, Solanki had rued to the same daily, saying, "It’s ironic and unfortunate that after writing the script, I haven’t been part of the shooting. That’s new for me because I have usually been involved in the entire process. It’s like giving your baby to someone else, having them grow up in your absence and seeing them after they have grown up in a certain way." When Saif was asked to comment on it, he said, "It’s not a writer’s place to be on set and direct. What a director decides to do with the source material is up to him; he can chuck it or burn it. He can respect it or disrespect it as he deems fit for the story he is trying to tell. Ali has made the most of (the material at hand)."