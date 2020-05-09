Dilli: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Will Not Release Anytime Soon On Amazon Prime Video (Read Details)

Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After watching Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games, fans are eagerly looking forward to the series Dilli (tentative title) that will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. It was in mid-January this year when Amazon Prime Video had announced 14 originals that it’s working on for this year and the Saif Ali Khan starrer was one among them. The makers had released the teaser and since then fans have been eagerly waiting to know when this series will hit the OTT platform. Now owing to coronavirus lockdown, fans have been urging the makers to release the show online at the earliest, but the makers say that they don’t want to be a part of the rat race and rush in releasing Dilli. Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe 2, Mirzapur 2, Saif Ali Khan's Dilli Teasers Out, Amazon Prime Video India Announces 14 Originals.

Dilli, an Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, is a show based on politics and we did get to see a glimpse of it in the teaser. In an interview to Mid-Day, the show’s director revealed if he would be releasing Dilli anytime soon to which he was quoted as saying, “On Twitter and Instagram, people have been asking us to release the show now. So, there has been pressure, but we don’t want to rush the process. Our series was supposed to drop in the last quarter of 2020, and we will stick to that deadline. If the show was ready, we would have released it now because it is an ideal time to grab eyeballs.” Saif Ali Khan's Dilli Teaser Left You Surprised? Here's All You Need To Know About The Amazon Prime Video Original.

Ali Abbas Zafar also revealed how a lot of time is required in the post-production work. About it he further mentioned, “Once you deliver your project, it has to be dubbed in nine languages. So, the post-production takes three to four months, longer than the shoot itself.” The director also shared how the working title of the show was Tandav and how it was later changed to Dilli by the makers. He stated, “We are struggling with the name. That’s why Amazon has not been able to make an official announcement.” So it’s pretty clear that Dilli wouldn’t be dropped online anytime soon. But we are sure, this wait would be worth the while!