Social media erupted after popular YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) casually dropped a surprising photo with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The photo was taken during the Joy Forum 2025, a global entertainment and business gathering which took place from October 16 to October 17. The now viral picture has sent social media buzzing with wild theories. ‘Kya Kijiyega Itni Dhan Raashi Ka?’: Dhruv Rathee Questions ‘Richest Actor’ Shah Rukh Khan for Promoting Paan Masala Brand Despite Having Reported Net Worth of USD 1.4 Billion (Watch Video).

Mr Beast Surprises Fans With Photo With Bollywood Big 3 Khans

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday (October 17), MrBeast dropped a picture of him posing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In the picture, SRK and Salman are seen wearing suits, while Aamir opted for an Indo-Western fusion look, wearing a black kurta and white pants. Mr Beast was seen in an all black ensemble. Sharing the photo, the YouTuber wrote, "He India, should we all do something together?"

Soon after the photo was shared, social media users began speculating about a possible collaboration between the four iconic personalities. If the YouTube star really teams up with Bollywood’s Big 3, it’s sure to break the internet!

MrBeast Drops Picture With SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan From Joy Forum 2025

Fans React to Mr Beast’s Viral Photo With SRK, Salman and Aamir

After the photo was shared, fans quickly flooded social media with messages filled with hopes of watching the megastars collaborating with the fan favourite YouTuber. Re-sharing the viral image on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "A historic frame that broke the internet. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and MrBeast all under one roof at Joy Forum, Riyadh." Another user wrote, "This is what Sitaare Zameen Par means."

Netizens React to MrBeast X SRK, Salman and Aamir

'A Legendary Frame'

Legends, Icons, Global Influencers All Under One Roof

A historic frame that broke the internet 🔥 Shah Rukh Khan ✨ Salman Khan 💥 Aamir Khan 🌟 & Mr. Beast 🌍 all under one roof at Joy Forum, Riyadh😍 Legends. Icons. Global Influencers. One Epic Moment🙌#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #SalmanKhan #AamirKhan #MrBeast #Bollywood @teamsrkfc pic.twitter.com/irHEDRQFrm — Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) October 17, 2025

A User Wrote

Is Salman Khan Stealing the Spotlight Here?

#Latest: Megastar #SalmanKhan, Aamir Khan, #ShahRukhKhan, and MrBeast - all in one legendary frame! 🔥 As always, Bhaijaan stands out - the true centre of attraction! 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/w8D4KWkMvf — 𝗞𝗔𝗜𝗙 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗞𝗛 (@KaifSk48590479) October 17, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Dunki in 2024, is currently filming for Siddharth Anand's King. The actioner also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhat Varma among others. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has Apoorva Lakhia's war film Battle of Galwan next. Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par is reportedly working on a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. The movie will reunite the actor with his 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani.

