Tiger Shroff Confesses About His Fear of Heights but the Stunts He Pulls Off in Recent Instagram Post Says Exactly the Opposite

Tiger Shroff at Baaghi 3 Screening (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff, who mesmerises with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights! The "War" actor took to social media to talk about his fear of heights. Sharing a slow-motion video where he can be seen jumping high in the air. Tiger Shroff Wants to Walk Outta Quarantine Shirtless Like This (Watch Video)

Tiger wrote: "I always close my eyes whenever I am up there... anybody else scared of heights?" Fans looded his post with comments like "Flying Tiger" and "Fearless Tiger". Tiger Shroff Gives Us a BTS Glimpse Of His Amazing Stunt Rehearsals From Baaghi Shoot in Bangkok (Watch Video)

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Recent Instagram Post

They also requested him to organise an #AskTiger session on Twitter.