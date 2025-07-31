The phenomenal box office success of Saiyaara has reignited hope among audiences, once again raising expectations for Bollywood romantic movies. However, not everyone can recreate the magic that Mohit Suri possesses. Be it Awarapan, Aashiqui 2, or Murder 2 - apart from the soul-stirring music, there is something inexplicable about his films that leaves a lasting impact on viewers. Equal credit should also be given to actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet, who delivered good, if not outstanding, performances in their big-screen debuts. Amid the film's blockbuster success, in a recent interview, Mohit Suri said something about Ahaan Panday that will truly surprise you. Is ‘Saiyaara’ Boy Ahaan Panday Dating Miss Mizoram 2023 Zuali Chhangte After Shruti Chauhan and Tara Sutaria? Reddit Post Sparks Buzz (View Post).

‘Ahaan Is a Total TikToker’, Says Mohit Suri

During an interview with Komal Nahta, Mohit Suri opened up about the real-life persona of Ahaan Panday. For those who are yet to watch Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor, a hot-headed aspiring musician in the film. However, his real-life personality is completely opposite to this, revealed Mohit. He said, "He has a whole different side. The way he dances, he's a gallery man! He dances for the front benchers. Aapne wo videos dekhe nahi jo usne pull down kar diye. TikToker hai yeh ladka. Full chapri (cringe) hai yeh ladka. He's a full, out there, galleried, Gaiety Galaxy boy jo Bandra mein hai."

‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Suri Reveals Ahaan Had Once Questioned His Decision To Cast Him

During the interview, Mohit Suri also revealed that Ahaan Panday had once questioned Saiyaara's creative producer about how he got selected for the film, as the things he was doing were completely different from what he had been doing.

Mohit recalled, "Mujhe yaad hai, 30th day of shooting par jab 50 per cent shoot ho chuki thi, he suddenly turns to our creative producer and says, 'Sumanna, maine kya kiya tha audition mein? Aisa to koi audition diya hi nahi tha maine. Mujhe bola gaya tha you are the right one'." (I remember on the 30th day of shooting, when half the film was shot, Ahaan turned to our creative producer and said, 'Sumanna, what did I even do in the audition? I didnt give any similar performace. I was just told Im the right one.') ‘Using the Phenomenon of Saiyaara To Get Views’: Tanishaa Mukerji Defends Makers of Mohit Suri’s Romantic Musical, Slams Claim That Gen Z Audience Was Paid To Cry in Theatres.

Watch Mohit Suri’s Full Interview With Komal Nahta:

Bankrolled by Akshaye Widhwani under Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saiyaara also features Shaan Grover, Varun Bandola, Rajesh Kumar and Geeta Agarwal in key roles. The romance musical, which released in the theatres on July 18, has crossed INR 400 crore at the global box office.

