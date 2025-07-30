After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is enjoying a massive fan following. While audiences can’t get enough of his on-screen chemistry with co-star Aneet Padda, it’s his off-screen life that’s been getting all the attention lately. Ahaan Panday’s Alleged Private Instagram Gets Exposed! Fans Spot Star-Studded Follower List As ‘Saiyaara’ Smashes INR 300 Crore Milestone at Box Office.

Ahaan Panday’s Past Linkups

In the past, Ahaan has been linked to several names in the industry, including actress Tara Sutaria and model Shruti Chauhan. Although his team denied those rumours, calling them baseless but fans have remained curious about who the rising star is really dating.

Ahaan Panday Linked to Miss Mizoram Zuali? Now, a Reddit user has claimed that Ahaan was romantically involved with Zuali Chhangte, a well-known model from Mizoram and winner of Miss Mizoram India 2023. The post, shared on the popular gossip forum BollyBlindsNGossip, mentioned that the two were seen together multiple times in Aizawl and also follow each other on Instagram. The post added, “He has been to Mizoram quite a number of times. My source is very close, and they’ve spotted him with her. It may not be hot tea, but still interesting since Ahaan is trending these days.” The user also mentioned that the alleged relationship was from early 2023 to 2024, and it’s unclear if they’re still dating. ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday Reveals He’s a BLINK, Names THIS BLACKPINK Idol As His Favourite in Viral Video – WATCH. Reddit Buzz Hints at Ahaan Panday’s Rumored Romance With Miss Mizoram 2023 – See Post

'Saiyaara' Star Ahaan Panday’s Dating Rumours Add to His Rising Fame

Meanwhile, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has become one of the biggest love stories of the year. The film’s music, story, and lead performances have all received glowing reviews, cementing Ahaan and Aneet as breakout stars. While neither Ahaan nor Zuali has commented on the dating rumours, this new buzz adds another layer to the growing curiosity around Bollywood’s newest heartthrob.

