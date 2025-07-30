After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is enjoying a massive fan following. While audiences can’t get enough of his on-screen chemistry with co-star Aneet Padda, it’s his off-screen life that’s been getting all the attention lately. Ahaan Panday’s Alleged Private Instagram Gets Exposed! Fans Spot Star-Studded Follower List As ‘Saiyaara’ Smashes INR 300 Crore Milestone at Box Office.
Ahaan Panday’s Past Linkups
In the past, Ahaan has been linked to several names in the industry, including actress Tara Sutaria and model Shruti Chauhan. Although his team denied those rumours, calling them baseless but fans have remained curious about who the rising star is really dating.
Ahaan was dating a girl from Mizoram.
'Saiyaara' Star Ahaan Panday’s Dating Rumours Add to His Rising Fame
Meanwhile, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has become one of the biggest love stories of the year. The film’s music, story, and lead performances have all received glowing reviews, cementing Ahaan and Aneet as breakout stars. While neither Ahaan nor Zuali has commented on the dating rumours, this new buzz adds another layer to the growing curiosity around Bollywood’s newest heartthrob.
