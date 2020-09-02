Renowned Bollywood singer Tochi Raina, who has given us some timeless hits like "Kabira, Saibo and Pardesi", turns a year older. Coming from a family that is entirely into music, Tochi, an outsider made quite the name for himself in the industry. Born in Darbhanga, Bihar, right from his father to sister to even his uncle, everyone is into music. Basically, Tochi has music in his genes. [Exclusive] Tochi Raina Feels Blessed To Sing For Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo: 'Used To Watch His Movies While Standing In Overcrowded Theatres'.

And on the eve of the singer turning 49, here are some of Tochi's best works in films. From soothing melodies that tug at your heartstrings to dhaansu ones, Tochi has it all under his belt. [Exclusive] Singer Tochi Raina Remembers Wajid Khan: 'It Has Hurt Me a Lot That He's Gone; He Was Always Smiling'.

Who does not love the most popular song from the movie Wake Up Sid? A song that redefines love and is relatable AF, has a male version rendered by Tochi Raina and it is as beautiful as the original that was crooned by Kavita Seth.

"Re Kabira Maan Jaa..." song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had a beautiful video. And what made the video beautiful was the singing, by birthday boy Tochi Raina himself who added a different vibe to it altogether. This song remains one the most loved songs of all times and also Tochi's best one till date.

A song about falling in love, experiencing those butterflies in your stomach when your loved one is around, living the small gestures of your loved ones.. Saibo describes it all and both Shreya Ghoshal and Tochi Raina add life to the song.

A perfect Punjabi wedding song but not over the top, Tochi Raina once again adds his unique voice to bring life to this song that is all about a lover praising his match and serenading his lady love with some sweet somethings.

A song about how the heart goes numb after being broken and shattered to pieces, Pardesi sees Tochi Raina add the edge to the song with his rustic voice. In short, a hit with us all.

Aali Re from Rani Mukerji's No One Killed Jessica is one power-infusing number. It's fast-paced and pictured on a fierce and in-your-face police officer who does not back down from a challenge, personally and professionally. Definitely one of Tochi's great works.

After training under what we can call diggaj musicians, Tochi got his first break with A Wednesday! song Bulle Shah, followed by songs in Dev D, Wake Up Sid and Aisha among other independent songs and shows and is an established name in the music industry today. Here's wishing Tochi a happy birthday and hoping he keeps us entertained for many more years to come.

