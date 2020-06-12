Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo has started streaming on Amazon Prime. With that Big B has become a pioneer of another era of cinema. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar and also starring Ayushmann Khurrana has become the first mainstream Bollywood film to skip the theatrical release and go for a streamer service, in the wake of the pandemic. The film has received a positive response from the critics. We spoke to singer Tochi Raina, who has lent his voice for two songs - 'Do Din Ka Mela' and 'Madari Ka Bandar' - in the film. It was a lengthy talk about the soul of the music, humanity and, of course, Amitabh.

Tochi feels blessed that he got an opportunity to the song for a movie featuring the superstar. "Every person wants to receive blessings from Amitabh Bachchan. I have seen his movies, standing in the overcrowded theatres," he told us. "I feel fortunate that I received his blessings and got a chance to sing for his film."

"I have met him twice. He loves me a lot. He is like a father figure," Tochi added. [Exclusive] Singer Tochi Raina Remembers Wajid Khan: 'It Has Hurt Me a Lot That He's Gone; He Was Always Smiling'.

Tochi shares a good friendship with Ayushmann Khurrana so that was an added bonus for him to sing in the film. "I feel lucky to have worked with Shoojit Da," he added.

"Anuj Garg, who has composed the music is my 20 years old friend. And this is his first film, and nothing could have made me happier," he expressed jovially. Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy About Greed.

"Anuj is also a pahaadi. Devesh Pant, who has written the song, is also pahaadi. And so am I. Our programmer Prince is also pahaadi. Saara pahaad ko utha ke gaane me rakh dia hai," Tochi concluded.

