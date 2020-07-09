Where have you seen this guy? Well, it's a pity that you haven't seen enough of this Bengali actor who has been around in the industry for decades. Do you remember the cop who was baffled at what he saw in Ahalya or the man who leaves his family in Helicopter Eela? That's Tota Roy Chowdhury, the dishy and chiseled actor who has made a name for himself. Although he was part of Rituporno Ghosh's Chokher Bali which was dubbed in Hindi too, it Kahaani 2 which is considered as his true Bollywood debut. When Tota worked in Vijay's Tamil film Kaththi, this is what director A R Murugadoss told about him, "He not only elevates his scenes to the next level but also reaches beyond what the script demands. He is very good at conveying the mood of the scene through his eyes which is a rare and outstanding quality for any actor." Helicopter Eela Movie Review: Kajol and Riddhi Sen’s Feel-Good Drama Suffers From A Bumpy Narrative!

So on his birthday today, let us tell you about Tota's 5 best movies that will tell you why Murugadoss is right in his assessment of the actor's skills.

Chokher Bali (2003)

Tota played Bihari, an idealistic man who is not swayed by the riches of his best friend Mahendra. His soft and polite demeanor makes him an unwilling hero of the movie that Bonodini gets drawn to. He keeps subtle, fresh and deeply satisfying.

Kahaani 2 (2016)

A sequel to the sleeper hit Kahaani (2012), Tota is Arun, a patient, caring man, every woman's dream man and yet things get murky. He makes it so effortless to like him in this movie that you would be cross with Vidya for not giving him a chance.

Tintoretor Jishu (2008)

Tota was a revelation here as Robin Neogi who helps Feluda and his companions in this mystery. This man with a good built finally found a role which did honours to his acting skills rather than his rippled muscles. Guess that's why he is Sreejit Mukherjee's Feluda now.

Aborto (2013)

Tota is overtly ambitious here and to gain what he wants his career, he is ready to put anything at stake including his marriage. He gets the nuance of the character just right. He is unapologetic and remorseless and equally lonely when his desires are fulfilled.

Ahalya (2015)

An unassuming Indra gets tricked by Ahalya and her husband Gautam Sadhu. Will Ram extend him the same respite as he did for Ahalya in Ramayan? This sensuous retelling of the plot from the mythology deserved a man who looks desirable in every sense for Ahaya to lust on. Tota fits that bill perfectly!

