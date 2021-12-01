Udit Narayan is one of those singers who have managed to sing for the big stars across decades. He started in the 80s and is still singing. We are in 2021, do remember that. Others from his ilk might have become superstar singers by singing the songs of Mohammad Rafi or Kishore Kumar. Narayan has actually sung songs with these music legends! How many are that fortunate? He sang for the first time with Lata Mangeshkar for a track that is hugely popular. The female version of Bade Diwala's 'Jeevan ke din' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and was accompanied by Narayan giving plaback to Pran. Udit Narayan Thanks Fans For Loving New Version Of The Song Tip Tip From Sooryavanshi (Watch Video)

'Jeevan ke din' is an extremely hopeful song which can easily be a musical version of 'Babumoshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi.' It will take you some time to recognise Udit Narayan's voice in this song. Check it out here...

Narayan has also sing with Mohammad Rafi in Unees Bees. You can only imagine how fortunate this singer is.

