The original version of “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starrer Mohra was a huge hit. A new version of the same track has been included in Sooryavanshi and Katrina Kaif can be seen grooving along with Akshay. The new version crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik has been lauded by fans. One just can’t get over the beats of the song that has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The veteran playback singer, Udit Narayan, took to Instagram and shared a video post thanking everyone for pouring in so much of love for the new version of “Tip Tip”.

Udit Narayan Thanks Fans For Loving “Tip Tip”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udit Narayan Jha (@uditnarayanmusic)

“Tip Tip” song from Sooryavanshi

