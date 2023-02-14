Romance is in the air! No, It is not. More like strategic romance is in the air this Valentine's Day and you need to blame Bollywood movies for their bizarre logic. The usual rona-dhona, way too much love ideas followed by dream sequences in the Alps and at least one high-speed chase through the airport, are unhealthy for everyone especially for those who are single! All of these relationship goals are a bit extreme for normal people, aren’t they? We know you’re nodding your head right now. 5 Relationship Lessons You Can Take From Your Partner’s Ex.

It's time to snap out from that unrealistic dream, it is important for you (the single ladies/men) to understand the anatomy behind your singleness and why you need to blame Bollywood for that. We bring you six reason on why Bollywood romance is highly dangerous for you.

The follow up reasons:

Unrealistic Expectations Of Love

Aamir Khan’s character in 3 Idiots says that “you know it is true love when you look at a person, time slows down, the wind blows and the music starts in the background”, no snap out from it because it is too ridiculous and get back too reality. Communication is the key and if you can’t communicate then you’re doomed!

The Rainy Debacle

Bollywood has sewn into our brains that walking out with your partner in the rain and being goofy together is some of the top-notch romance that a person can do. However, in reality, both of you are going to get wet, can't see anything and probably ruin your dresses with all the mud (which you don’t want). How to Make a Relationship Work with Someone Who Has a Different Political View? 5 Tips for Couples.

Concentrate On Love, Life Can Wait!

Sachcha pyaar is such a scam. I repeat it is a scam. Considering all Bollywood love stories show that keeping your life on hold for that one boy is alright, absurd. I can’t simply throw all those commitments for you career out of the window and dream about him.

The Relentless Chase

Let's be real, this is a real problem in Bollywood, romanticizing harassment.The relentless pursuit or chase of a girl by a guy, despite being rejected several times is considered romantic, in reality it is annoying and embarrassing.

Love Priority 24X7

How many movies have tried to convince us that if you’re not 24x7 available for your love, it’s not love anymore? I mean c’mon, we can’t waste our time and run behind him/her just like Alia Bhatt’s character Isha did for Ranbir’s Shiva from the movie Brahmastra. Don't you have deadlines to follow? How to Fall Back In Love with Your Partner: 5 Ways to Bring Back the Spark in Your Relationship.

The Make over

From Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, the popular trope of giving girls a makeover by simply removing glasses is as absurd as they come. If you need glasses wear them because contact lenses are too tough to handle.

Well, seeking love isn’t an easy quest, but it’s always best to take this journey on our own side. It’s important to fight the patterns inside us that hold us back from getting what we want without the help of Bollywood romance. So, this Valentine’s Day snap out from that dream and try to be true to yourself. Happy Valentine's Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).