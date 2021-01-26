Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently got married in the presence of close friends and family on January 24, 2021, in Mumbai. The lovebirds got hitched in Alibaug at The Mansion House. Owing to the novel coronavirus, their shaadi was quite an intimate affair and reports also hint that the Dhawan's, as well as Dalal's, are planning to have no reception. Having said that, we've now got our hands on a few pictures of the newlyweds as they leave Alibaug via Mandwa jetty. Looks like it's Graha Pravesh day for the bahu today. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are Married! Actor Shares First Pictures as a Couple With a Lovely Caption.

In the photos, we see Varun and Natasha walking hand-in-hand as they leave Alibaug. After the guest left the wedding venue, the couple stayed there for a day and now are on their way home. The pics see the Varun wearing a red kurta-pyjama combo whereas Natasha looks stunning in a traditional dress. Not to miss, how just like a doting husband Varun holds Natasha's hand. Aww!!! Varun Dhawan Weds Natasha Dalal: Is Turkey The Honeymoon Destination On The Couple's Mind?

Check Out Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Pictures:

Newlyweds Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's More:

Newlyweds Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Literally, we cannot take our eyes off the two! Reportedly, Varun and Natasha have already finalised their honeymoon destination and it's Turkey on their mind. They have chosen Ciragan Palace, Kempinski, Istanbul and are set to jet off for the same soon. We wish them a happily married life ahead. Stay tuned!

