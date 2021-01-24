The moment all Varun Dhawan fans have been waiting for has arrived. Varun Dhawan has finally tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug today. The actor had made sure that no pictures or videos from the event were leaked but made sure he shared his happiness with his fans. The Kalank actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture with Natasha and the wedding ceremony that just took place. The couple looks absolutely adorable in the pictures that are now going viral.

In the pictures, Varun is seen wearing a white embroidered sherwani with a sky blue dupatta to go with it. The bride looked gorgeous in an off-white embellished lehenga. She kept her look very simple and added silver jewellery to compliment her look. In the first photo, Varun and his lady love can be seen sitting in a mandap. The duo is all smiles as people shower them with flowers. Daddy Dawid Dhawan also features in the picture, standing at the back. The second picture shows the couple taking the pheras.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The picture garnered five million views in just a few minutes of its upload. Karan Johar was amongst the first ones to drop a comment on the picture. Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations," while Shashank Khaitan wrote, "Nats and VD," followed by several kiss and heart emojis. Sania Mirza, Badshah, Sharddha Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, also congratulated the newlyweds.

According to certain reports, Varun and Natasha have already finalised their honeymoon destination which is going to be Turkey. The couple is said to jet off to Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey after the wedding ceremony. Previously the two had been busy with the wedding festivities with Varun's industry friends like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra attending the intimate wedding. We at Latestly wish the couple a very happy married life.

