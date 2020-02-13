Varun Dhawan Finally Reacts To The Reports Of His Roka Ceremony With Natasha Dalal!

Natasha Dalal with Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Varun Dhawan is probably miffed with the incessant speculations surrounding his wedding with Natasha Dalal. Rumours have been rife since ages that the handsome Bollywood star would get hitched to his lady love in 2020. While some speculated it to be a destination wedding in Jodhpur just like Priyanka-Nick; others reported it as a beach wedding in Goa. Recently, he was spotted at Natasha's residence and that was mistaken as his 'roka ceremony' by a publication. Varun clarified that it was not the case and revealed the real reason. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Wedding Delayed, Thanks to Street Dancer 3D's Unflattering Box Office Report?.

In his tweet, Kalank actor wrote, "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers." Check out the tweet below.

Varun Dhawan's Tweet

Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party 🥳 wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers https://t.co/PPhvvMLUka — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

The star was recently seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. The dance drama did not exactly receive a warm welcome by the audience and the critics. However, he is already set to give another light-hearted drama with Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan. Varun also has another ambitious project lined up next that is a biopic on youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. The film will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan, who earlier collaborated with him for Badlapur. Now that the actor has clarified that the wedding bells are far from ringing as of now, the speculations might finally stop resurfacing.