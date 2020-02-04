Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Wedding Delayed, Thanks to Street Dancer 3D's Unflattering Box Office Report?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood weddings are the latest thing that the fans are totally crazy about! From the real-life wedding setups to the wedding attires, everything is discussed so thoroughly. In tinsel town, there are a few couples who are reportedly getting married in 2020. However, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal won't make it to this year's list it seems. While it was almost confirmed by various sources that they will have a royal wedding this year, they now might not, thanks to Street Dancer 3D's box office performance. Street Dancer 3D Review: 13 WTF Moments in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Dance Film (SPOILER ALERT).

The actor recently starred in this Remo D'Souza starrer film opposite Shraddha Kapoor and with the cast of ABCD 2. However, despite heavy promotions and being a youth-centric film, it could not gather the amount they expected. The film started out slow and managed to crawl upto Rs 50 crore mark and still grows at the snail's speed. This has not gone down well with the Judwaa actor.

As per a report in Zoom, junior Dhawan is mighty upset with the box office blow, especially soon after his previous film Kalank's failure. This has probably got him to delay his wedding with his long time girlfriend. He is said to now only focus on the films that he has in his hands and bring his career on track. Of course, as usual, there is no confirmation or denial on the same but if this happens, his fans have to wait for more to see him in the 'dulha avatar.'