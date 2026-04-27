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Renowned Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma, the woman credited with discovering superstars like Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, has officially introduced her husband to the world. A day after announcing her marriage in a private ceremony, Shanoo shared a series of candid photos on Sunday, April 26, 2026, finally revealing her partner’s face to her followers. Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Announces Wedding in Intimate Ceremony, Keeps Husband’s Identity Private (View Post)

Shanoo Sharma Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanoo Sharma🌻 (@shanoosharmarahihai)

Shanoo Sharma Wedding Photos

Shanoo tied the knot with her longtime partner in a close-knit ceremony held at her residence on Saturday, April 25, 2026. While her initial announcement featured artistic shots that kept her husband’s identity a mystery, the follow-up post captured the couple in joyful, unscripted moments. “I always wondered why people laughed in their wedding photos. Now I know… Haye Ray,” Shanoo wrote on Instagram, accompanied by heart and evil-eye emojis. The photographs show the bride looking radiant in a vibrant red and orange Banarasi silk saree, accessorised with traditional jewellery and a ghoonghat. Her husband opted for a sophisticated light mint-green kurta, and the couple was seen adorned with soft pink rose garlands as they performed the wedding rituals.

Bollywood Congratulates Shanoo Sharma

In her wedding announcement, Shanoo expressed deep gratitude, noting that she had found the "greatest man" to walk through life with. She thanked her photographer, tagged as @Official_zabbaskhan28, for capturing their love, while mentioning that further wedding celebrations are planned for the near future. The news sparked an immediate wave of celebration from the Bollywood fraternity. Ranveer Singh, whom Shanoo famously cast in Band Baaja Baaraat, reacted with a string of heart emojis, while Parineeti Chopra called it the "greatest news." Other stars including Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Varun Dhawan also flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. ‘Spark Missing’: Abhinav Shukla Recalls YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma’s Remark and How Years Later Sanjay Leela Bhansali Called Him ‘Super Talented’ (View Post)

Shanoo Sharma Behind Bollywood Breakouts

While Shanoo maintains a low profile regarding her personal life, her professional legacy is woven into the fabric of modern Hindi cinema. As the head of casting at YRF, she has been instrumental in the breakthroughs of Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Most recently, she garnered praise for casting newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara. With her personal happily ever after now public, fans and industry colleagues alike are celebrating the woman who has spent decades making dreams come true for others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shanoo Sharma's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).